Life Finns get excited about Genealogy, but the end result may be shock – Sanni Satuvuori found out the fate of her brutally murdered father’s grandfather

As a teenager, Sanni Satuvuori wanted to find out what had happened to her father’s grandfather, who died in the dark. Since then, Satuvuori has been a passionate genealogy enthusiast, and so have many other Finns. Why do we need to know where we are coming from?

Raw blood work in the village of Sara, was written in Helsingin Sanomat on August 5, 1926.

The story of the death of a grandfather who died in Karelia had passed away Sanni Satuvuoren in the family always. The story of the violently murdered grandfather was told from generation to generation, but no one knew for sure how the murder had taken place.