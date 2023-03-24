Friday, March 24, 2023
Life | Farts have been laughed at in our family, but we don't laugh anymore

March 24, 2023
The child may talk so much about farts, pee and poo that the parent is no longer laughing. Is it a bad thing if you show your irritation? How can you get a child to keep quiet about these topics, even at the dinner table? Child psychiatrist Janna Manninen is in charge.

Poop stories appeal to children of many ages. The parents’ task is to deal naturally with secretions. Picture: iStock

My child talks so much about pee, poop and farts that it’s getting on my nerves. He’s only 3 – I’m surprised this is starting so young. Every thing is poop and pee, and then he laughs at it. In our family, secretions have been treated naturally and farts have been laughed at. Now I’m wondering if we were too relaxed about special things before. The child may also be confused as to why I no longer laugh at farts. It’s no laughing matter when so much of the talk is about it. How should one act?”

