The scientific journal PLOS ONE has reported through a study that the coronavirus pandemic could decrease life expectancy in some regions of the world where COVID-19 has hit the hardest. Specific, it would be reduced by one year if the disease affects 10% of the population.

To determine these data, se has analyzed the impact of coronavirus deaths on life expectancy in four regions of the world with high infection rates and age groups.

Guillaume Marois, researcher at the International Institute for Applied Systems Analysis (IIASA) and director of the study, has stated: “Our study provides the first assessment of the potential impact of COVID-19 on life expectancy over a period according to a variety of prevalence rate scenarios over a period of one year.”

Microsimulation model



To carry out the report, IIASA researchers built a microsimulation model capable of detecting the chances of becoming infected with COVID-19, dying from the virus, and dying from another circumstance over a period of one year, taking into account the different mortality rates from the disease for different age groups. After, analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on life expectancy by reconstructing the mortality tables and expectations from the simulation.

The results of this model established that “With a prevalence of 10%, the loss of life expectancy is likely to exceed one year in high-life expectancy countries such as Europe and North America.”

On the other hand, “With a prevalence of 50%, it would translate into a loss of between three and nine years of life in regions with high life expectancy. In the less developed regions, the impact is less given that there is already a lower survival in the most advanced ages “, Marois reports.

You can bounce back when the pandemic ends

But just as it can be lost, it could also be won after the pandemic ends: “However, even in the worst affected regions, life expectancy is likely to recover once the pandemic is over.”Marois points out.

Raya Muttarak, Deputy Director of the IIASA World Population Program and co-author of the study, states that “These hypothetical scenarios can provide policy-relevant information on what might happen to life expectancy at different levels of prevalence, varying with public health strategies to reduce and prevent the spread of COVID-19.”

“We show that if the virus spreads widely in the population, for example, in the absence of blockades and social distancing measures, this could result in a notable drop in life expectancy for the period.”, Explain.