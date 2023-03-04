Life expectancy | We live longer than we thought – Use the calculator to check how much the actuaries predict life expectancy for someone your age

Ocongrats, a girl born this year! You live to be a hundred years old. Good news for the rest of us is also offered by the prediction of our remaining life expectancy made by Työpenejätiö Elo.

There is more life left than you think.

It is easier, because in November it was reported that the life expectancy of Finns has decreased. The news was based on preliminary statistics published by Statistics Finland.

But Statistics Finland’s model talks about a different matter than the pension companies’ model. Statistics Finland predicts life expectancy based on what the life expectancy is at the moment. The model of occupational pension companies, on the other hand, is based on how life expectancy has increased in the past. On that basis, life expectancy is predicted to increase in the future.

According to the forecast, it will extend much faster than previously assumed. The graphic below shows the old model of occupational pension companies from 2001 and the model currently in use after that.

The new model promises a longer life for all age groups than the old one. For example, 40-year-old women get three years and ten months more grace period.

In the old model, life expectancy was assumed to increase by an average of one year every ten years. In the new model, it is extended by 1.7 years in the same period.

Elo’s model predicts the life expectancy of those working in the private sector. In the entire population, life expectancy is slightly lower than for those who work.

The model opens up horizons in the lives of people of all ages.

The baby boomers have been criticized for prolonging youth, but yes, they also prolong old age. Today’s men in their thirties live on average a month less than 90 years old, women five years older. If a couple in their thirties has a child now, they may have time to celebrate their grandchild’s 30th birthday in 60 years.

Even 50-year-olds have time no matter what. Men still have almost 37 years to live, and women 42 years. The good news is that men are slowly catching up with women in life expectancy.

The youngest of us can stare into the 21st century. Girls under 20 may well see the turn of the next century, as well as boys under 15. But you shouldn’t put the sparkling wine in the cold just yet. There are almost 77 years until the evening of the last day of 2099.

Of course, the model has been created in order to calculate whether the pension funds are sufficient. “Employment pension companies are able to cover the liabilities calculated using this model,” says the responsible actuary Mikko Karpoja Alive.