Researchers have found a link between brain activity and life expectancy. The REST protein plays a central role here. A drug could slow down aging.

Researchers at Harvard University have found a link between brain activity and life expectancy. The bottom line: those who think too much die earlier.

GConstant activity has so far been seen as a factor that has a positive effect on life expectancy. A study by scientists of the Harvard Medical School but questions this. In the journal “Nature”, the researchers led by Professor Bruce Yankner report that they have indeed demonstrated a clear connection between brain activity and life expectancy. However, very strong neural activity is more likely to lead to a shorter life and low activity to a longer life.

“We were amazed that something as fleeting as the activity of nerve cells has such far-reaching consequences for the physiology and life expectancy of humans,” says genetic researcher Yankner, co-director of the Paul F. Glenn Center for the Biology of Aging and lead author of the study.

The Harvard researchers were also able to identify a protein called REST, which plays a central role in whether certain areas of the brain produce intensive electrical signal cascades or are more moderately active. Strong neural activity can have many causes. That ranges from a muscle twitch to a change in mood.

But neuronal diseases such as Alzheimer’s or bipolar disorders are also associated with particularly intense brain activity. The protein REST apparently has the property of suppressing strong brain activity. However, if the concentration of REST is not high enough, excessive neural activity can occur. In previous studies, the same research team had already been able to show that REST can protect a brain from dementia.

The researchers believe it is possible that not only involuntary neuronal processes in the brain, but also conscious thinking can negatively affect people’s life expectancy if the REST protein does not counteract them sufficiently.

Possible pill that increases life expectancy

However, this far-reaching consequence cannot yet be proven with the current study. “The connections between higher brain functions is fascinating research that still lies ahead of us,” says Yankner.

The researchers are already speculating that the development of drugs could be conceivable that modulate the neuronal activity of the brain and thus increase its lifespan. Perhaps one could then speak of “REST lifetime”. But that’s still a long way off.

But how did the Harvard researchers arrive at their findings on how the REST protein works? The research project began by analyzing hundreds of tissue samples taken from the brains of the deceased. These people were between 60 and more than 100 years old. The researchers found a connection between the age reached and the status of those gene switches that are related to the REST protein.

The research team carried out a large number of genetic and molecular biological tests, including on the model organism Caenorhabditis elegans, a roundworm. In the end, all experiments pointed in one direction: REST is the decisive factor in the activation or deactivation of neuronal activities.

Blocking REST results in increased neural activity and correlates with an earlier time of death, while an increase in the REST level has the opposite effect, i.e. longer life.

“The possibility that we could slow down the aging of people by activating REST is extremely fascinating,” says Professor Monica Colaiácovo, who is co-author of the study. Another co-author, Harvard Professor George Church, could play a role in putting the research results into practice. He is the co-founder and senior advisor to the pharmaceutical company GC Therapeutics.

This article was first published in October 2019.