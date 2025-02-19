A report published in ‘The Lancet Public Health‘reveals that improvements in life expectancy in Europe have slowed since 2011, long before the Pandemia of the Covid-19 pandemic. Research, which uses GBD data (Global Burden of Disease), has analyzed the evolution of longevity in 16 countries of the European Economic Space and the four nations of the United Kingdom between 1990 and 2021, highlighting the effects of changes in risk factors and mortality rates.

The findings show that, although life expectancy increased between 1990 and 2019, the pace of improvement decreased after 2011 in most countries, except in Norway. Between 2019 and 2021, life expectancy fell in most countries analyzed, mainly due to respiratory infections and other consequences of pandemia.

The main causes of death that influenced life expectancy were cardiovascular diseases and cancer, with key risk factors such as high blood pressure, unhealthy diets, smoking, high cholesterol, obesity and low physical activity.

The countries that best maintained their advances in life expectancy after 2011 (Norway, Iceland, Belgium, Denmark and Sweden) managed to reduce mortality from cardiovascular diseases and cancer, possibly thanks To effective government policies. These same countries showed greater resilience during the Covid-19 pandemic.









According to the report data, Spain remains one of the countries with the greatest life expectancy in Europe. In 2021, the average reached 83.24 years; However, the growth trend has slowed down and, in recent years, has shown signs of setback.

Thus, the evolution of life expectancy in Spain between 1990-2011 increased at a rate of 0.25 years per year, but in the 2011-2019 period, the growth rate was reduced to 0.13 years per year, what that suggests a stagnation in advances in public health. Between 2019 and 2021, Covid-19 pandemia caused life expectancy to descend at 0.19 years per yearevidencing the strong impact of the health crisis.

Although the decline in life expectancy in Spain is similar to that of other European countries, some nations of northern Europe, such as Norway, Denmark and Sweden, managed to better mitigate the effects of pandemic. According to the researchers coordinated by Nicholas Steel, of the University of East Anglia, (United Kingdom), this could be due to more effective health policies and better preparation for health crises.

Public services cuts

The article, says Óscar Zurriaga, of the University of Valencia and outgoing president of the Spanish Society of Epidemiology“Underline the slowdown in the improvement of life expectancy in most of the countries studied, underlining the complexity of the phenomenon.”

The authors, he adds, “emphasize the crucial role of public policies in addressing commercial health determinants, reducing eating risks, promoting physical activity and improving access to medical care.”

Steel points out that «life expectancy in many countries continues to improve, indicating that we have not yet reached a natural longevity limit. Mainly reflects mortality in young ages, where there is room to reduce risks and prevent premature deaths ».

Firmer policies

The expert emphasizes that health policies have been key to resilience to crisis. Countries such as Norway, Iceland, Sweden, Denmark and Belgium have maintained greater life expectancy since 2011, reducing heart disease risks thanks to government measures. “Firm policies are needed to reduce obesity, bad diet and physical inactivity and thus improve public health in the long term,” he says.

For Sarah Price, from National Health System The United Kingdom«The study confirms that prevention is key to a healthier society and that is why it will be central to the health plan for 10 years. Improvement of life expectancy, especially for cardiovascular diseases and cancer, demand urgent measures against its main causes: poor diet, physical inactivity and obesity».

They also warn that countries with the greatest slowdown before COVID-19 were the most affected by the pandemic, reflecting pre-existing vulnerability. Finally, he says, “they warn about the negative impact of cuts on public services, especially in health, in the evolution of mortality.”

GBD researchers warn that it is essential to implement more effective public health policies to reduce key risk factors such as obesity, sedentary lifestyle and unhealthy eating habits. In addition, strengthening the health system will be crucial to guarantee resilience to future crises.