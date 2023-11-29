According to IBGE, it was 77 years old in 2021; new numbers show the impacts of the covid-19 pandemic

Life expectancy at birth in Brazil, in 2022, was 75.5 years, according to data from the Mortality Tables released this Wednesday (29.nov.2023), in Rio de Janeiro, by IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistic).

The study was built based on the 2022 Demographic Census –unlike previous years, in which life expectancy was calculated based on population projections revised in 2018, which were based on the 2010 Census. Here is the complete of the survey (PDF – 74kB).

The information also shows, for the first time, the impacts of the covid-19 pandemic on Brazilian life expectancy, since the numbers for 2020 (76.8 years) and 2021 (77 years) still did not take deaths into account caused by the disease. “We made an estimate without predicting a health crisis that would affect deaths”says Izabel Marri, IBGE researcher.

This year, the institute is also reviewing numbers from previous years. Preliminary data indicate that life expectancy in the country in 2020 was 74.8 years –therefore, 2 years less than previously estimated. In 2021, the year of the pandemic with the most deaths, it was 72.8 years (that is, 4.2 years less).

Hope recovered

“Life expectancy in 2022 is as if we were recovering a little bit of life expectancy compared to the worst year of the pandemic. After the worst year, with the biggest increase in deaths in the world, we are able to recover a calculation of life expectancy at birth”says Marri.

In relation to the pre-pandemic years, the IBGE review points to the following life expectancies: 2019 (76.2 years), 2018 (76.1 years), 2017 (75.6 years) and 2016 (75.3 years ). Therefore, with the IBGE review, life expectancy at birth in 2022 is the lowest since 2017.

Marri believes that, in 2023, for which data will only be released in 2024, life expectancy will continue to grow, recovering the losses incurred during the pandemic. “We have already recovered a little the level of life expectancy at birth and we tend to recover a little more next year”argues the researcher.

Sex

In relation to gender, life expectancy for women was 79 years, below the 80.1 years in 2019, while that for men was 72 years, a rate also lower than the 73.1 years in 2019.

The probability of newborn death –registered in 2022– it was 12.84 per thousand live births, up from 11.94 per thousand in 2019. Among men, the rate was 13.94 (higher than the 12.85 in 2019), while among women it was 11.69 ( higher than the 10.98 in 2019).

With information from Brazil Agency.