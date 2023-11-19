The impacts of the pandemic Covid-19 are still being felt, and not only in economic terms, but also in the Life expectancy, since it has been made known that in USA is now located in 76 years. That is, a drop of around two and a half years, with men being the ones who have seen the average decrease the most.

According to figures from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the gap in Life expectancy between men and women has reached its widest point in almost 30 years. This is mainly because men are more likely to die from Covidin addition to the fact that they tend to use more drugs and die from overdoses.

This is how life expectancy has changed among Americans in recent years

Based on a study published in the journal JAMA Internal Medicine, women have a life expectancy of 79.3 years; while in men the average is 73.5.

According to the analysis, while at the beginning of the 20th century women had a Life expectancy Only two years greater than that of men, over the next 75 years the gap began to widen, mainly because men smoked and developed cardiovascular disease or lung cancer.

By 2010, women had a life expectancy of 78 years, while for men the average was 76. The most common causes were that men had a higher risk of developing diabetes, heart disease, in addition to facing higher rates of homicide and suicide.

He Covid transformed the figures, so much so that it has caused significant falls in the Life expectancy. In fact, between 2019 and 2021, life expectancy in USA fell from 79 to 76 years. But since men have died more from this disease, its rate has decreased further.

The reasons why men usually die from Covid in greater numbers than women are diverse, from biological factors such as immune responses to social issues, as most work in industries with higher rates of exposure such as transportation, agriculture and construction. Thus, between 2019 and 2021, the Covid was primarily responsible for the growing gap in life expectancy between men and women.

Based on the above, according to an article by The Washington Post, in 2014 USA reached its peak Life expectancy at 78.9 years old, but now ranks among the world’s rich nations with a declining life expectancy rate.

Men live an average of 73 years.

Although violence and drugs are considered partly responsible for a greater number of deaths in recent years, there is also a higher incidence of chronic diseases that, above all, kill people between 35 and 64 years of age. In fact, according to the article, heart conditions and cancer continued to be, even during the pandemic, the main causes of death among people of that age.

A higher incidence of diseases such as diabetes and liver problems has also been detected, among the reasons it is mentioned that one of the reasons is that the government of USA spends less than other developed countries on preventive medicine and social welfare, to which we must add poverty and unhealthy diet.