Life Dreams can be used to interpret life, but in a different way than many people think – When you remember your dreams, ask yourself these questions, the sleep researcher advises

Dreams escape dangers and establish human relationships. It is no coincidence, believes Katja Valli, a docent of psychology who studies the significance of a dream.

Drone was at first faint and distant. Gradually the sound became louder, and suddenly there were bee-eyed bees everywhere. Killer bees, thought six-year-old Katja Valli.

The beautiful summer landscape had instantly turned into a scene of horror and panic as a swarm of bees darkened the sun. Valli didn’t know if he could get shelter.