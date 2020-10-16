Life Do you blame yourself for laziness and does idleness become a bad conscience? Answer the survey

What feelings does being idle evoke? Does guilt strike or are you able to enjoy laziness?

Butter just lie on the couch and watch TV series!

When the idea then comes true, it is difficult to relax. The head spins to do -list. Should pay the bills, should go to the store, should wash the laundry.

Many recognize the experience: diligence is valued, and laziness easily becomes a bad conscience.

We are talking about the importance and difficulty of laziness in the Thursday supplement to Helsingin Sanomat. For the story, we gather experiences on the topic and at the same time look for an interview person who would be willing to talk about their relationship to laziness.

Are you good at being idle and proud of it? Or Do you feel guilty about laziness? Or are you perhaps a person who is ashamed of his laziness and would like to learn more diligently?

Briefly describe your experiences in our survey. Please also leave your contact information and full name for delivery. We will contact suitable interviewees. Personal information will only remain with the delivery.