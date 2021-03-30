Wednesday, March 31, 2021
Life Do you and your partner have different income levels? Answer the survey

by admin
March 30, 2021
in World
0

Do you live in a relationship where one earns a lot and the other a little? Helsingin Sanomat talks about income differences in a relationship.

30.3. 11:30

On the other is an upscale profession. You can afford an owner-occupied apartment, car, travel and eating out. Another is working in a low-paid sector, studying or has become unemployed. The account balance looks worrying from the end of the month.

How should expenses be shared in such a relationship? Is it fair that one lives wide and the other counts cents? Or would fall within high income-party partner allows the same standard of living than herself?

Helsingin Sanomat is talking about it. Do you live in a relationship where one clearly earns more than the other? How do you divide the expenses? Does the arrangement seem fair? Will there be a dispute over the money?

Comments from respondents who left their contact information may be used in the story. The journalist may also be able to contact those respondents who have indicated their agreement to the interview.

