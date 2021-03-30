Life Do you and your partner have different income levels? Answer the survey

Do you live in a relationship where one earns a lot and the other a little? Helsingin Sanomat talks about income differences in a relationship.

30.3. 11:30

On the other is an upscale profession. You can afford an owner-occupied apartment, car, travel and eating out. Another is working in a low-paid sector, studying or has become unemployed. The account balance looks worrying from the end of the month.

How should expenses be shared in such a relationship? Is it fair that one lives wide and the other counts cents? Or would fall within high income-party partner allows the same standard of living than herself?

Helsingin Sanomat is talking about it. Do you live in a relationship where one clearly earns more than the other? How do you divide the expenses? Does the arrangement seem fair? Will there be a dispute over the money?

