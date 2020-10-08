Life Did your parents warn you about sight or blindness? Answer the questionnaire and tell how you were intimidated as a child

HS talks about stories where adults have intimidated children and gather readers ’experiences on the subject.

No you should go swimming alone, or the seagull will take with you. If you turn your eyes crosswise, they will remain crooked. You shouldn’t watch TV for too long, or you will lose your sight.

Do not eat fruit seeds or your stomach will grow a tree. And at least don’t kill the spider! If you do, mom or dad will die.

Monia we have been intimidated as a child if by some kind of stories and urban legends. Warning examples may have attempted to protect children from various dangers, but some stories may have been passed down from generation to generation about the sheer joy of intimidation.

