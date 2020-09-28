Upgrade
Life Did you turn gray early? Answer HS’s questionnaire and tell us what kind of thoughts it evokes

September 28, 2020
How does it feel when a graying hair follicle is visible in the mirror or a new shade appears on the beard? In the poll, tell us what it is like to turn gray.

Do you remember the day you noticed you got your first gray hair?

Hair graying can evoke a wide range of thoughts about, for example, aging and the ideals of our time. One chooses to cover the gray, the other takes on a new color as a sign of accumulating life experience.

HS talks about graying and gathers the experiences of those who have turned gray in particular. Do you think aging can be seen and how is it treated?

Answer the questionnaire and tell us what kind of thoughts and feelings graying evokes in you. Questionnaire responses may be used as part of the story.

