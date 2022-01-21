Trade in the death of human lives as a business model. Words are not enough for this,” said the public prosecutor today when substantiating the criminal demands in the Eris liquidation process, around motorcycle club Caloh Wagoh. The Public Prosecution Service is demanding life imprisonment against the five main suspects, including founder Delano R. A total of nineteen suspects are on trial in Eris.

