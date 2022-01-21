On Friday, the Public Prosecution Service demanded a life sentence against Delano R. and four other main suspects in the extensive Eris liquidation process. According to the public prosecutor, the main suspect and Caloh Wagoh founder R. was the “pivot in a liquidation network”, for which the trade in the death of human lives was “a business model”. With sentences of up to life imprisonment, Justice said it wanted to protect society, but also wanted to create a deterrent to people who consider working for money as spotters or shooters.

The other suspects against whom life sentences have been demanded are Feno D., Jermaine B., Willem B. and Greg R. The Public Prosecution Service is still formulating the demands against the other fourteen suspects. The Public Prosecution Service emphasizes that committing a contract murder for financial gain is a more serious offense than when the perpetrator and victim have a conflict. “There is no justification for a contract murder.”

In the extensive liquidation process Eris – the file has more than 50,000 pages – nineteen suspects are on trial, including leaders and members of the motorcycle club Caloh Wagoh. In addition to five murders, they are suspected of ten attempted murders, illegal possession of weapons and extortion within eight months. The Public Prosecution Service sees a lot of evidence for the involvement of the suspects, including encrypted messages found with main suspect Delano G. and statements by key witness Tony de G.

‘keylow’

Delano R., also known as ‘Keylow’, is said to have taken orders for liquidations from Ridouan Taghi and then turned them off under assassination squads, some of which he is believed to have directed. The first murder in the trial is that of Justin Jap Tjong, at the end of January 2017. According to Justice, he was murdered on the orders of Taghi in retaliation for the mistaken murder of Hakim Illi in the same month. Illi was a descendant of an influential Utrecht underworld family and an acquaintance of Taghi. His family is said to have demanded retribution for the murder.

The ease with which the suspects in the Eris trial made decisions about life and death, the public prosecutor called “disconcerting” at the start of the inquest last week. She called the alleged collaboration between R. and Taghi “catastrophic”. According to her, Taghi had with R. “an accomplice, who was willing to complete a death list”. Taghi, who is the prime suspect in the Marengo trial, will not be prosecuted for the murders in the Eris trial. For the time being, justice focuses on the coordinator and executors of the liquidations. The court hopes to make a decision in July.