Life | Dalinda Luolamo was told by doctors that she would never stand or walk – Decades later, she decided to try

Dalinda Luolamo learned to stand without support. It has required him to surpass himself on a daily basis.
Dalinda Luolamo33, was spending the evening at a friend’s house when he decided to test if he could stand without support.
Luolamo released his hands from the wall and stood still. Against all expectations, Luolamo stayed upright and a friend took a picture of the situation.
“It was unforgettable,” says Luolamo.
#Life #Dalinda #Luolamo #told #doctors #stand #walk #Decades #decided
Leave a Reply