Thursday, November 3, 2022
Life | Dalinda Luolamo was told by doctors that she would never stand or walk – Decades later, she decided to try

November 1, 2022
Dalinda Luolamo learned to stand without support. It has required him to surpass himself on a daily basis.

Dalinda Luolamo33, was spending the evening at a friend’s house when he decided to test if he could stand without support.

Luolamo released his hands from the wall and stood still. Against all expectations, Luolamo stayed upright and a friend took a picture of the situation.

“It was unforgettable,” says Luolamo.

