Life Crime Constable Tiia Ahola deliberately stepped on the safety pin to know what it feels like to step on a drug needle – This is how obsessions began to dominate the life of a twin mother immediately after giving birth

After the birth of her twin girls, Tiia Ahola contracted an obsessive-compulsive disorder. Now he is bringing himself out of the circle of distressing thoughts.

In January 2018 criminal constable Tiia Ahola went out to walk the family boxer. The twin girls, who were just over a year old, stayed home to play with their father.

Near the shore of Kaivopuisto, Ahola electrified.

Didn’t the toe just feel a whimper? I must have stepped on the drug syringe, Ahola thought.