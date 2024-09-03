Home World

From: Nadja Zinsmeister

A riverbed near Bolzano dries up and thousands of young fish die. The South Tyrol Fisheries Association blames private individuals.

Bolzano – Near Bolzano, countless small fish lie lifeless between stones that were once covered with plenty of water. The South Tyrolean fishing association is in uproar. The Aschlerbach, which flows through the municipality of Gargazon, is said to have dried up completely in the last few kilometers due to water being diverted for private irrigation purposes. Thousands of young fish are said to have died in the past few days as a result. Among them are specimens of an EU-protected species.

South Tyrol Fisheries Association sharply criticises: Thousands of young fish die despite urgent measures

“The consequences of the draining are devastating: life in the stream has been completely wiped out,” criticised the South Tyrol Fishermen’s Association in a statement on Monday (2 September). Photos taken on site show residents trying to protect the remaining pools of water from drying out completely with garden hoses in recent days. The action was able to reduce the number of fish dying somewhat. Nevertheless, thousands of dead young fish were reported in the area.

Pictures from the fishing association show the dried-up riverbed of the Aschlerbach and countless dead young fish between the stones. © South Tyrol Fishing Association

What is particularly serious is that in addition to the chub and trout fry, numerous young Padan barbel, a species protected at EU level, have also died. According to the association, the Aschlerbach is one of the few spawning areas for this endangered fish species in South Tyrol. The effects of this massive fish mortality on the fish population are still unclear. Countless dead fish were recently found floating on the coast of a Greek port city.

“It is unacceptable”: Fish deaths in South Tyrolean stream are not an isolated case

According to the experts, the fish deaths near Bolzano are not an isolated case. “Similar incidents have occurred repeatedly in recent years, as water withdrawals for irrigation far exceed the capacity of the Aschlerbach and other smaller watercourses in the country,” says the association. It appeals to those responsible to take urgent measures to protect the biodiversity of small streams in South Tyrol. To do this, the prescribed residual water quantities must be guaranteed at the water withdrawal points.

A resident tries to prevent a remaining puddle from drying out with a garden hose. © South Tyrol Fishing Association

Alex Festi, managing director of the South Tyrol Fishermen’s Association, stressed: “It is unacceptable that entire ecosystems are being destroyed for the benefit of a few private individuals.” He calls for a balance between the water requirements of agriculture and the preservation of biodiversity. The fish deaths should serve as an urgent warning signal to prevent such tragedies in the future.

