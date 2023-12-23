Life choices | Henri Ruotsalainen was so shy that his father pawned the life-changing knowledge for two months

Henri Ruotsalainen has played hockey abroad as a professional for five seasons.

Henri Ruotsalainen became a professional hockey player, but it required brave steps. Professionalism did not mean the bright lights of the NHL and a million-dollar salary, but shiny ice with a rather surprising direction.

Heerenveen

Henri the Swede was a shy boy.

When the father asked 3-year-old Henri what he would like to do, the answer came without hesitation: hockey.

“Dad held on to the hood, and I skated like nothing happened. I guess it was just my thing.”