Life change | The couple bought a dilapidated mansion for less than 100,000 euros – Don’t buy, even relatives warned

Riikka Hurri and Samuli Kettunen from Helsinki bought an old mansion in Joensuu, which was in poor condition. During the massive renovation, they have restored the mansion to its original glory.

Bgrim reaper, he thought Riikka Hurri, 39, seeing his current home for the first time.

The smell was horrible, the windows were broken and there were empty bottles on the floor. He stepped out and didn’t think he would ever come back.

The Koivuvaara manor located in Joensuu’s Noljaka was built in 1888. It had been operating as a drug sanatorium maintained by the city since the 1980s, but for the last few years the place had been cold and empty.