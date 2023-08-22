Life change | Research: We don’t want to develop into better people – the most important thing for us seems to be to benefit

People little interest in becoming more honest, helpful, selfless and compassionate.

In self-development, the most important question seems to be: what do I benefit from it?

The second nature of improving moral condition was revealed in a recent social psychology study, a preliminary version of which has been published On Psyarxiv.

Washington University in St Louis, USA Jessie Sun research with your co-worker what kinds of things people want to change about themselves with surveys.

The end result was that people want to develop in traits that are not directly related to morality.

They can strive, for example, to be bolder in expressing their own opinion, to control their emotions, to reduce worrying, to be more productive and to raise their social status.

In addition, they want to become happier in their everyday life.

The participants did not believe that becoming a morally better person would directly hinder their pursuit of happiness. Other means are just better ways to improve your own well-being.

Self in another recent issue in his research Sun found that insofar as people want to become morally better, their main incentive is their own well-being.

So they would be ready for selfless acts and sacrifices for others if it brings them happiness.

Philosopher Frank Martela

The results do not surprise the philosopher Frank Martelawho works at Aalto University and studies the conditions of happiness and a meaningful life.

“Morality is perhaps a defense-type need. We want to make sure that other people don’t judge us. But it’s extraordinary that you would set out to develop your own moral standards or values,” Martela reflects.

of California university professor of philosophy by Eric Schwitzgebel according to which people strive for mediocrity in their morals. It is enough for them that they are just as good as others.

This is also experimental display. For example, it is easier to get people to save energy if you tell them that they consume more energy than others on average.

On the other hand, if you tell them that they spend less, they may even increase their consumption.

Acting according to the moral model of others is also indicated by the fact that lying, littering and honesty in paying taxes is contagious.

If you see others lying, it’s easier to give permission to yourself.

Moral ones According to Martela, the avoidance of aspirations may be related to our individual-centered age.

“We may be living in an era of individualism, where we focus on self-improvement instead of thinking about how to help other people or develop ourselves to be morally better.”

Martel’s according to the human being, the desire to be good and to do good to others is built in, but culture can prevent it from being realized.

“American sociologist Robert Bellah has talked about how the culture of individuality leads to us behaving more selfishly than our basic nature would be,” says Martela.

“We have learned that we should behave selfishly, and then we can act against our natural inclinations.”

In her interview studies, Bellah has even observed such a phenomenon that when people do something innocent for others, they still try to come up with a selfish explanation for their actions – because selfishness seems to be part of it.