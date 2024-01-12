Life change | Rafael Donner realized that he was living a life that he didn't even want – That's how he and his spouse changed everything

The completion of Ninni and Rafael Donner's home was slowed down by a happy surprise: when Ninni was expecting her daughter Gro, she couldn't participate in the renovation for a few months due to sickness.

Ninni and Rafael Donner made everything new and began to pursue their dream: a life close to nature. It becomes the dream of many other millennials after their material needs are met.

Uthunder rumbled in the sky and rain poured down. Rafael Donner puski in August 2019 on his Vespa towards Espoo. At the traffic lights, he stood soaking wet and tried to keep his car upright.

The storm was a sign. That's how Donner felt. Even nature wanted to test him and ask how serious he was.