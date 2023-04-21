Life change | Miina Meurman realized that only work keeps her in Helsinki: “I told my spouse that we shouldn’t leave here”

When Helsinki started to get boring, sisters Anna Laakso and Miina Meurman returned together from Helsinki to their birthplace Lapua. Thanks to the move, the adjustment to everyday life was strangely reduced.
Tnight is the only thing that keeps me in the capital region. To this thought Miina Meurman, 36, was spotted on a May afternoon a few years ago. He was cycling home from his workplace, from school in Vantaa to Helsinki’s Tapulikaupunki.
#Life #change #Miina #Meurman #realized #work #Helsinki #told #spouse #shouldnt #leave
Leave a Reply