Life change | Jonna Mäkynen wanted out of Helsinki, so he moved to an island with 40 inhabitants

Jonna Mäkynen moved to Utöhö eleven years ago. “I had longed for a change for a long time and dreamed of island life,” he says. The last summer as a resident of the island is ahead.

Jonna Mäkynen moved with his family from Helsinki to Utöho, which he only knew from marine weather reports. Life in the outer archipelago has been windy. There have been so many big surprises that you can't spend the rest of your life on the island.

Tthere was no wind this morning. Utö island, located in Turku's outer archipelago, was shrouded in heavy fog when Jonna Mäkynen, 31, set off on his half-kilometer commute to the island's highest point. Next to the Utö lighthouse is the pilot's cabin, where Mäkynen prepares and serves food to the island's schoolchildren. There are seven students in the school, and one of them is Mäkynen's sixth grade daughter

