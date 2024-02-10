Tuesday, February 13, 2024
Life change | Henry Paasikivi shot African wild animals to fill his wall with their heads – Now he regrets it all and he wants to tell his story

February 10, 2024
in World Europe
Life change | Henry Paasikivi shot African wild animals to fill his wall with their heads – Now he regrets it all and he wants to tell his story

Asetehdas Sako's former CEO Henry Paasikivi regrets his home interior and his former hobby. For years he shot animals around the world and turned them into stuffed heads, trophies. Now he wants to tell his story so that no one else would do the same stupid thing.

Shoot! Shoot! shouted the local guide in panic Henry Paasikiven at the base of the ear.

The bear ran towards them across the swamp.

Water splashed, mosses flew into the air.

Paasikivi pulled the trigger – and it seemed to hit the right spot. The bear fell to the ground.

If it hadn't been hit, the situation would have been really dangerous.

