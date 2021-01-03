What do you expect from the hearing on Monday, where the verdict on the extradition of Julian Assange is due?

John shipton The conditions of Julian’s hearing in September 2020 amounted to an abuse of process: he was locked in a glass cage, forced to kneel down to speak through a three-centimeter gap with his lawyers who had to stand on tiptoes. This abuse is not the only one that we suffered during the procedure. His indictment was amended six weeks before this hearing. And the defense witnesses received, just a few hours before testifying, a 500-page file from the prosecution. Which is a way of trampling on the right of defense. He could not properly prepare for the hearings. He was granted, for example, a computer whose keyboard did not work …

This is what kind of justice we have to face. Judge Vanessa Baraitser also revoked permission to access the courtroom to 40 NGOs that were to follow the trial and only allowed them to access the hearings through the poorest quality video and audio equipment. I expect the hypermedia side of Julian to push the judges to decide on his extradition. Despite the clarity of its line of defense, which makes it indisputable.

How healthy is your son?

John ShiptonIt should be remembered that Julian is in pre-trial detention, which means innocent. However, he is imprisoned, sick, in the high security quarters of Belmarsh prison. The UN, through the UN rapporteur on torture and the Working Group on Arbitrary Detention (Ungwad), condemned the conditions of arbitrary detention and psychological torture suffered by Julian Assange.

He remains in virtual isolation and must spend twenty-three hours a day in his cell, under permanent surveillance.

Despite these reports, he had to spend his second year in prison, in London, with a high risk of a pandemic linked to Covid-19, which affects all penitentiaries. He remains in near isolation and must spend twenty-three hours a day in his cell, under permanent surveillance. Her interactions with other men are limited. Under such circumstances and conditions of detention, no human being can feel good. His health remains that of a man who has spent, depending on the circumstances, eleven years in captivity.

The election of Joe Biden will change the nature of Julian’s persecution.

Do you understand such relentlessness on the part of successive administrations in the United States towards the founder of WikiLeaks?

John ShiptonWashington and its criminal partners have ruined all the great civilizational achievements of our century. The United Nations, the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, the Asylum Conventions, the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, the Council of Europe and the European Court of Human Rights … The role of all these institutions in favor of the law is called into question in a profound way. The Middle East, in agony, silently weeps, expects more from justice. Life could not allow such savagery… Seven countries destroyed, 37 million people killed, according to the count of scientist Gideon Polya, and 37 million refugees, according to a study by Brown University in the United States (“Costs of War ”).

Do you think the new president, Joe Biden, can be a hope?

John Shipton

The election of Joe Biden will change the nature of Julian’s persecution. But the big media platforms, the big news organizations, will not want to publish the whole story of a journalist-editor persecuted for having revealed information classified as defense secret. If that happens, the likelihood is that their prestige and power will be attacked, in the name of national security, thus elevating state secrecy above all else. Julian Assange’s extradition request and these indictments in the United States confirm these dangers that threaten our democracies.