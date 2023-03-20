Paradox Entertainment presented the life simulator Life by You with a announcement trailerwhich also unveiled the release date in Early Access: September 12, 2023 on Steam and the Epic Games Store.

Let’s see the video:

The game looks like a life simulator open world with built-in editors for people, lots, items, dialogue, and the world itself. In short, the level of customization seems to be very high and the possibility of sharing your creations with others will certainly help to increase player involvement.

The characters speak in English and, as mentioned, it is possible to modify their dialogue to make them say something specific. Basically, Life by You will integrate a series of modding tools since launch.

For what concern gameplay, the simulation will be global. All the buildings will be open and all the moments in the life of the characters will be directly observable, whether they are busy at work, shopping, practicing some hobby or something else. Everything will be configurable and, if desired, you can also perform long time jumps to observe the evolution of your game world in the future. The key to Life by Me seems to be the versatility of the experience, with complete openness towards the most creative players. On paper, at least, it appears to be much more customizable than The Sims 4, which thrives on paid expansions and bucked the trend of the more open The Sims 3.

That after the spiritual successor of SimCity, that Cities: Skylines that took the throne of the city builder genre, Paradox Interactive also manages to conquer the throne of life simulators?