Life by You has one Early Access release date on Steam, confirmed by the development team with a new trailer during the Future Games Show 2023: the simulator will be available in early access from next September 12th.

As you may remember, Life by You’s Early Access release date was announced a few weeks ago, while it’s not yet clear when the game will debut console, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S versions.

“Everything is in control of the humans you create, the cities you build, the stories you tell. And, of course…there are mods too!” reads the synopsis. “Early Access will allow us to collaborate directly with our players to shape the ideas and content that will become the core of game development and lead Life by You to full launch.”

“We know very well that life is more beautiful by freeing the imagination, so we want to offer you a hyper-variegated range of creation tools to let you design it as you see fit, even overturning every rule.”

“Designed to be one of the most moddable and open-ended simulation games ever, we can’t wait to see what humans, stories and creations you bring to life in Life by You.”