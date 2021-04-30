The Spanish Coast Guard rescued a baby girl and her mother shortly after she was born at sea, according to relief agencies in the Canary Islands located in the Atlantic Ocean.

The newborn was born on a migrant boat carrying 44 people, including her mother.

The child and her mother were taken to the University Hospital in Canary to “undergo tests”, according to what relief agencies announced on “Twitter”, explaining that the boat, which is one of the death boats on which people smugglers, was towed to the port of “Ergenigen” on the island of Greater Canaria.

In addition to the mother and her daughter, 11 women, four minors and 28 men were on board, all from sub-Saharan Africa.

The Red Cross Society indicated on “Twitter” that “the girl is in good health.”

This comes two days after the arrival of a boat that was towed to the island of “Tenerife”, and found on board the bodies of 24 immigrants, including two minors.

Attempts to cross migrants from Africa to the Canary Islands on risky voyages have multiplied due to strong currents since 2019 and the tightening of EU control over the Mediterranean.

And last year, 23,23 immigrants arrived in the Spanish archipelago, eight times more than the previous year, according to the Spanish Ministry of the Interior.

At least 1,851 people died in 2020 trying to reach the Canary Islands, according to the non-governmental organization Caminado Fronteras.