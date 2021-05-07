If all goes according to plan and there is no big rise in cases, life could be almost back to normal in the Balearics by next month, but the mask and social distancing is here to stay.

The government announced this morning that restrictions on bars and restaurants would be eased starting this weekend with bars and restaurants being able to stay open until 10.30pm starting on Sunday.

In 15 days time bars and restaurants will be able to open their interiors with limited capacity.

President Francina Armengol said: “everyone has to make sacrifices and set an example; bar and restaurant businesspeople in a special way. We have all made sacrifices and we all want this nightmare to end, but perhaps the greatest sacrifice has not been able to hug loved ones or that of health workers. “