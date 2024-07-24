Life pensions, the Chamber confirms cuts for former deputies: savings of 15 million euros in 2024





The President of the Jurisdiction Council of the Chamber signed today the first instance sentence confirming the cuts to pensions for former MPswith a recalculation of the benefits received on the basis of the contributory method. This was announced by the Press Office of the Chamber. The measure – it is explained – will allow a estimated savings of over 15 million euros for the year 2024. Overall the ruling concerns approximately 800 former MPs. The life annuities therefore remain linked to the contributory system introduced by the 2012 Social Security Regulation, similarly to what has long been foreseen for all pensioners.

The only exception to the pro-rata contributory system – the note continues – is in the provision that, if on the basis of the contributory system, for parliamentarians with more than one legislature, a salary of an amount higher than that provided for by the previous remuneration system, the interested party’s pension would remain limited to the lower amount.

The sentence signed today, in confirming the cuts to life pensions, also confirms the so-called ‘mitigations’that is, some restorations already approved by the office of the presidency of the previous legislature (Presidency Roberto Fico) to respond to individual needs. The Jurisdiction Council of the Chamber of Deputies is composed of Laura Cavandolichairman and rapporteur, Gianluca Vinci and Debora Serracchiani and took office last September. The case that has reached a first-instance verdict today began in 2019, with the appeal, filed by some former parliamentarians against the resolution of 12 July 2018, relating specifically to the cut in life pensions.