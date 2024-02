34-year-old Annika Ojala says that she has been belittled and questioned because of her appearance.

Annika Ojala is a well-groomed and tattooed woman. Because of his appearance, he has been questioned and even silenced at work, Ojala says.

in Paris the topic of the panel was equality. Annika Ojala had been asked to be its speaker.

Ojala arrived on time. There were security personnel at the counter, as always on such occasions.

They didn't want to let Ojala in. Instead, they inquired if the woman was lost.