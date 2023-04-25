Going straight from high school to the pros, considered a rising star, Jack Nicholson asked him not to rage on his Lakers. Then everything turned into a nightmare for a big boy who grew up in trailers, naive, spendthrift and full of shadows
“Please don’t go after my Lakers.” Jack Nicholson, until a few years ago a permanent presence on the sidelines for every yellow-violet match in Los Angeles, implores the big Sonics boy with the red hair who passes in front of him. Besides, they had compared him to Bill Walton, and not just for the color of his hair. Robert Swift was a phenomenon. He could be. He had to be. But then…
