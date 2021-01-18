The Federal Supreme Court rejected the appeal of a person accused of drug trafficking and abuse against a sentence that sentenced him to life imprisonment and deportation from the state, after serving the sentence, as it confirmed the availability of evidence that he had committed the crime.

The information received by the agencies concerned with drug control, stating that the accused possesses narcotic substances for the purpose of trafficking and abuse, and he is in the process of selling an amount of it to a police source for 500 dirhams, and after searching and investigating the information, the information was confirmed, and after the permission was issued, the ambush was prepared, and the place and date were determined. The accused came with another one, climbed into the vehicle prepared for the ambush, and the signal was given, and the raid was carried out, where the amount prepared for the ambush was seized and found with him, and the source handed the officers over a piece of hashish. The accused admitted the incident of the sale in his confessions during the investigations of the Public Prosecutor and before the court, possession of narcotic substances with the intention of trafficking, and that he had sold a quantity of hashish to the police source.

The report of the examination of the seizures stated that they contained cannabis, and that the accused admitted that what he possessed knew that it was a hashish drug and that he was using it.

The Public Prosecution referred the accused to trial, and charged him with two charges of possession with intent to trade a narcotic substance “Indian cannabis” in cases other than those authorized by law, and his abuse.

The incident was recorded as a felony and misdemeanor according to the articles of Federal Law No. 14 of 1995 in the matter of combating narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances, listed in the first schedule of the same law, and its amendments.

The court of first instance in presence ruled the life imprisonment of the accused for the first charge, his removal from the state, after the execution of the sentence, and his two years imprisonment for the second charge, and the seizures were confiscated, and the appeals court confirmed them.

This judgment was not accepted by the accused, so he appealed it, and the Federal Supreme Court rejected the appeal, confirming that the matter court has the authority to obtain an understanding of the reality in the case, and to assess its evidence, including the statements of witnesses, in order to reach the level of accusation, as long as it establishes its judiciary on justifiable reasons, and it has the discretion of confession issued For the accused at any stage of the investigation or reasoning.

