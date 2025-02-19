The writing of Menchu ​​Gutiérrez develops with greater intensity, a genre that has been called poetic prose. Differs from those known as prose poems in which each of their books, try time, windows or as it happens … In this, of the flowers, it does not form an additive set of poems in which each other follow each other as if they were realizations of different issues, but the book is conceived as a unit which behaves with variations on a predominant issue.

If it were a musical structure He would resemble that of the symphonic poem. The motivating theme of all the comments is here the flowers, but not isolated, but in garden, be this domestic, be it park, that is cemetery, that is, a set of habitat that needs to be defined from a climate, in which each flower of The described or evoked It gives way to an idea, reflection or an experience.

Author

Menchu ​​Gutiérrez

Editorial

Siruela

Year

2025

Pages

232

Price

21.95 euros

There are two types: autobiographical and comments from pictures or pages and poems of others. The autobiographical are crossed by the circumstance of having coincided the book With the duel for the loss of the author’s mothergreat flower enthusiast, which he gave with his hands beautiful moments of care of them. Death is broken vase, broken búcaro without possible restoration, as well as by the way to devote itself to the content of the book.

One of the elements of greatest celebration, although it does not constitute a surprise for those who follow the feverish singularity of its literary creation, is that the author has been able to say so many things, Lock in the pages hundreds of nuances, that run so much because of the physical form of different flowers (roses, lilies, chrysanthemums, sunflowers, jasmines, carnations etc.), their texture and their color, as well as by their symbolic significance, in different cultures, in which they have occupied different values , that are evoked here through what has been said or painted at all times.

It could be said that this book is itself the restoration of a vase, as beautiful as necessary

What we could call, from the title, the paper gardens are configured from what writers, not only poets, have written. Paper gardens from writing, but also gardens of the canvas because the paint offers not a few stops on the trip, which thus becomes A cultural trip For the way the flowers have said every feeling, or inaugurated every perception. Thus Charles Baudelaire, Emily Dickinson, Ts Eliot, Cioran, Cunqueiro, Fleur Jaeggy, Petrarca, Alejandra Pizarnik, Gabriela Llansol, Rainer M. Rilke, Virginia Woolf, Marina Tsvietáieva, Wg Sebald and anothers, they are summoned to enter each one a look, which Menchu ​​Gutiérrez is not limited to gloss.

It incorporates each look, yours, which amplifies or clarifies what you read, turning your book into a voices echo, and new life for them. Also for the paintings, then The painting that flowers is commented They did, of course Van Gogh, but also Lucien Freud or Frida Kahlo. One of the most exciting moments is started by Menchu ​​Gutiérrez of the narration of a woman contained in the book ‘The end of Homo Sovieticus’, by the Svetlana Nobel Prize Aleksiévich. In the midst of the war, it evokes the significance that someone’s gift of some flowers to two orphan girls, hungry, abandoned, in a basement in Siberia charged.

Aesthetic joy

What these flowers provided, which meant hope, kept them alive. A spirit of deep cultural draft: Beauty despite fragilityfood necessary to survive barbarism. For literary readers this book can also mean an invitation to unrepeatable sensations of aesthetic joy, due to the delicate and deep way in which different cultures are combined, through the value granted to flowers in gardens and cemeteries.

It could be said that this book is in itself the restoration, in times of death, of a vase, as beautiful as necessary. And since it begins with the evocation of the dead mother, it cannot be said that the reader also understands how much are silence and absences. His inscription, as a flower in a tombstone, will achieve the place where he does not inhabit.