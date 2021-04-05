New Amsterdam, the series produced by the American television network NBC, arrived on Netflix and in a short time it became a resounding success.

Thanks to its history, the medical drama has won over viewers, who are awaiting the launch of its third season on the streaming platform. As this happens, fans are discovering more about fiction, which was inspired by the book: “Twelve Patients: Life and Death at Bellevue Hospital”.

What is New Amsterdam about?

New Amsterdam Hospital is in a bad financial and reputational situation. This will change with the arrival of the doctor Max Goodwin, the new medical director that it is proposed to break with the bureaucracy.

Goodwin does not take “no” for an answer and throughout the chapters, he shows that he will stop at nothing to breathe new life into the hospital, the only one in the world capable of treating Ebola patients and accepting under the same roof to convicts and the president of the United States himself.

What is Twelve Patients: Life and Death at Bellevue Hospital about?

The popular Netflix series was inspired by the life and work of Dr. Eric Manheimer , who was in charge for 15 years of the real New Amsterdam: the Bellevue Hospital. His memories were shared in the book Twelve patients: life and death at Bellevue hospital, which is used as the basis for the medical drama.

Twelve Patients: Life and Death at Bellevue Hospital, the inspirational book for the series. Photo: Hachette Book

In his book, Dr. Manheimer recounts his experiences with Rikers Island prisoners, immigrants, and Wall Street moguls. As in fiction, the doctor related how, after being diagnosed with cancer, he juggled to take care of his health and his patients.

New Amsterdam season 3

New episodes of the medical drama premiered on Tuesday, March 2, 2021, on NBC . The chain has already confirmed that the story will have a quarter and a fifth.