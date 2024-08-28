Life | Alpo Suhonen speaks directly about death in ET magazine – “I will not be cared for”

Life|Ice hockey legend Alpo Suhonen, 76, has never hesitated in his speeches.

Hockey– and cultural influencer Alpo Suhonen turned 76 in the summer.

Having coached countless clubs in Finland, Europe and North America, Suhonen is remembered for, among other things, Leijon, many teams in Switzerland and as the first European NHL head coach in Chicago.

In a recent interview with ET magazine, Suhonen says that he is now preparing for the end of his life. Suhonen, who was born in Valkeakoski and lived in Forssa for a long time, says that he is now happier than ever.

He sold his 120-year-old home in Forssa and, according to the magazine, did a “death cleaning”.

“I hardly own anything anymore. It’s wonderful. I now have freedom”, says Suhonen in an interview.

Suhonen says that he has a plan ready for him if “fragile old age really comes”.

“I will not be taken care of. If euthanasia is not yet legal in Finland, at least it is in Holland and Switzerland.”

Suhonen has told his youngest son that he must not be subjected to treatments that prolong life artificially.

“I have lived a colorful life. You can take the plug off the wall without being noticed.”