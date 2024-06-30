On Tuesday afternoon, Oleksandr S. was undergoing a training session of crossfit when a colleague approached him to congratulate him. He thought he had confused the date of his birthday. But no. It was something else. “You have been amnestied!” he announced. The news had been circulating since midday, but Oleks, 27, had been working at the Sant Andreu de Llavaneres yacht club, on the Maresme coast, and had not heard anything. He saw that he had WhatsApp messages from his lawyer. He read the sentence. He was relieved to see that the threat of prison was moving away. But his satisfaction was incomplete when he realized that the acts for which he had initially been sentenced to seven and a half years in prison – the highest sentence of all those imposed for the disturbances in the mobilizations of the process— had not been reviewed as he requested. The court accepted them and limited itself to applying the amnesty law.

“You are saved from criminal consequences thanks to the amnesty. but in the sentence he continues to say that I am guilty. And I am innocent. I regret that they believed the word of the police, although my conscience is clear,” Oleks emphasizes. He knows that the grace measure is a victory, although a somewhat bitter victory, a feeling shared by many of the 18 people who, on June 25, became the first beneficiaries of the amnesty law. Except for the former Minister of the Interior Miquel Buch and the mosso d’esquadra Lluís Escolà, all of those amnestied are young people who participated in protest mobilizations linked to the independence process throughout 2018, 2019 and 2020, and who were immersed in judicial processes for public disorder, attacks on authority or injuries. EL PAÍS has spoken with four of them.

The first amnesties granted are the result of reviews of sentences. The appeals chamber of the Superior Court of Justice of Catalonia (TSJC) has opted for a formula that the beneficiaries have not entirely liked: it has accepted the “proven facts” of the first conviction (without reviewing them) and has extinguished criminal responsibilities in strict application of the amnesty law. In cases where police officers were injured, it has also maintained civil liability for those convicted, which implies that in the future—if officers file lawsuits in civil proceedings—they may still face financial consequences. “I don’t know. If a police officer wants to file a lawsuit, let him do it, but at least he has a deadline, since I have been very patient all this time,” says Oleks, sentenced to pay more than 52,000 euros to two police officers.

On October 18, 2019, Oleks participated in a protest demonstration against the sentence of the processes in front of the Barcelona Police Headquarters. According to the sentence, he threw stones, paving stones, blunt objects and “a pyrotechnic device” at the feet of two riot police officers. He was sentenced to four and a half years for attack and another three years for injuries. “I thought the trial had gone well, to be honest. But when I saw the sentences I was a bit pissed off. I even thought about leaving the country. I explained to people my anguish, my helplessness. They told me that, if I hadn’t done anything, I should stay and live a normal life. And that’s what I did.” He was afraid of going to prison, but then he isolated himself. “If the court approves and I’m in, well done, and if not, I’ll carry on as I should,” says the young man, who in these years has gone from working as a truck and motorcycle mechanic to fixing boat engines, and who never lost sight of the real threat of going to prison.

“They have managed to scare us”

Money, more than prison, was what always worried Gerard M. (not his real name), one of the so-called “Granollers three”, who were sentenced to three years in prison each for attacking law enforcement officers on October 1, 2020. The boys, who were 18 years old at the time, attended the call of the Catalan National Assembly (ANC) and Òmnium Cultural in the center of Barcelona to commemorate the third anniversary of the 1-O referendum. According to the sentence, they threw stones at a police van. Gerard also tried to avoid arrest and, while fleeing, attacked a police officer, who suffered a broken fibula. For this reason, he was ordered to pay compensation of 76,647 euros.

“We are 100% innocent. We did not do anything. That in court I am still guilty and they have only forgiven me? Well, he’s the least of my problems. I have spent four years wondering what would happen to me, thinking about how I would pay the fine and stopping personal projects for fear of spending half my life paying money I don’t have. And for something I didn’t do. All I did was run for my life. I thought they were Nazis or far-right people, I didn’t know they were secret. I have never wanted to hurt anyone,” says Gerard, who is now 23 years old and works in the graphic arts sector. “They have managed to screw us up, scare us. I have rebuilt my life, but it annoys me to have to continue focusing on the issue. In short, we will continue fighting…”, he says. Because the sentence exonerates him from criminal responsibility and cancels his criminal record, but he leaves the door open for the police officer to claim the money.

Ignacio M., another person who was pardoned, feels happy because now, for him, “everything is over.” But he has not forgotten these last five years of “anxiety, confusion and terror,” explains this 30-year-old man who demonstrated in Barcelona one day after Oleks did. On the night of October 19, 2019, the riots were intense around Plaza Urquinaona. There were barricades and objects thrown. The sentence accuses Ignacio of having slightly injured a police officer in that context. And he was sentenced to a lesser sentence of one year in prison. He appealed it. But the TSJC has decided as in the other cases: it accepts the facts of the first sentence and grants him amnesty.

“I am encouraged, to be honest. I have the feeling that justice has been done. I was not sure that I would be granted amnesty. This law is a way of breaking the cycle of hatred and of seeing that things cannot be solved by force.” Ignacio, who is smoking a cigarette during a break from his shift as a supermarket clerk, has had a hard time. “The process, which has lasted five years, has been devastating on a personal and social level… You see your survival threatened by a gigantic shadow that accompanies you wherever you go. And you feel alone because, although your family supports you, no one, except those who have gone through the same thing, can fully empathise with you.” He does not plan to celebrate anything (“the damage that has been done to you is already done and it is not fixed by being told that you are amnestied”), but he asks that his lawyer, Xavier Sirvent, be specifically quoted: “He has been there, on a human level he has been incredible… He is the fucking master!”

“It is a popular victory”

Unlike the distracted Oleks, Sergi V. was aware of the news on June 25. “I was eating, I saw that Buch’s amnesty was coming out and I understood that ours would not take long to come out.” This 26-year-old young man, who works in the publishing world, attended a protest, in the Ciutadella park of Barcelona (seat of the Catalan Parliament), called by pro-independence entities to protest the failed investiture of the former president Carles Puigdemont. The events occurred on the afternoon of January 30, 2018. More than 1,000 people had managed to enter the park despite the security device. Sergi and five other people were sentenced in the first instance to lesser sentences for participating in the scuffle with the riot police.

Sergi was sentenced to five months in prison. Although the facts remain (for rhetorical purposes) unchanged, he has been exonerated from all criminal responsibility. He is satisfied. Half. “We must claim the amnesty as a popular victory, of the people. One of the greatest consensuses in Catalonia is the end of repression. The most important thing is that people like Oleks and other young people who were at risk do not go to prison. But it is a partial and bittersweet victory,” he clarifies.

More politicized than other fellow sufferers, Sergi regrets the obstacles of some judges to apply the law (“we have seen the deep state [Estado profundo o cloacas del Estado] inside of the deep state”) and the political struggle between Junts and ERC to appropriate the initiative. He claims that he has been subjected to a judicial case of a “political nature” and admits that being a beneficiary of the law is “a relief”. The six years since his arrest have not been easy. And they have impacted his life. “If you put our names on Google, the first thing that comes up is our involvement in this cause. For a while I had a hard time finding an apartment. We have been exposed to a situation that we have not chosen, we are anonymous citizens.”

Miquel Buch, during the trial in Barcelona.

“It is a general approval”

The only public figure among the first amnestied is Miquel Buch, Minister of the Interior of Junts during the Government of Quim Torra. The Barcelona Court sentenced Buch to four and a half years in prison for hiring a man as an alleged advisor. mosso d’esquadraLluís Escolà, who according to the sentence actually worked as Puigdemont’s bodyguard in Waterloo (Belgium), where he had fled from Spanish justice. In radio and television interviews in the hours following the news, the former minister conveyed the same bittersweet feeling: “For me it was a general pass. Because I was going for the grade. We had a very good appeal. And the court would have had a hard time upholding the initial sentence. I continue to defend my honour, my management and what I did,” he claims.

“My family, my friends, we are happy today, it is still good news,” said Buch, who trusts that his case (he was convicted of prevarication and embezzlement) will serve as a “precedent” for the causes that, both in Catalonia As in Madrid, they face other political charges for the same crime of embezzlement. “We have been the first, but I will not feel completely happy until we are all there, until the last one is there,” he stressed in one of the interviews on TV3.

Buch preferred not to speak with EL PAÍS. He prefers to be cautious. Because he may not be all over yet. The Prosecutor’s Office believes that his case falls outside the walls of the pardon measure. And he is considering appealing the sentence to the Supreme Court, according to judicial sources. He didn’t want to talk either. mosso the one he hired, who thanks to the amnesty avoids a disqualification that would have removed him from the Mossos d’Esquadra force. Nor have many of those amnestied due to the protests of the process. They don’t do it because they don’t feel like it. Or because they feel it’s still too early. Or because they want to turn the page. Or because, involuntary protagonists of contemporary history, they prefer to preserve the anonymity or recover the anonymity they once lost.

