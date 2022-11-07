Iván Vaquero liked the tip of the loaf of bread, dancing in the rain and the song girl like you Maroon 5 at full volume. A fatal beating ended his life at the age of 39 in November 2020, but his girlfriend, Diana Gómez, keeps all that very present. At her house they leave that part of the bread, she puts the music in the car at full blast and recently, in a summer storm, she went outside to get soaked. The trial against the alleged murderer of what she defines as the love of her life begins this Monday and Diana maintains a daily struggle not to let hate, guilt and sadness win in her life. This is a story of mental health, of mourning, of everything left behind by the headlines with which crimes are labeled. His was the murder of the graffiti of Velilla de San Antonio (Madrid).

Iván and Diana met at an animal shelter six years before his death. “The first time our hands touched, it’s as if all the cells in my body recognized each other,” she recalls sitting in a cafeteria near her house in Arganda. He was there serving a judicial measure for having driven under the influence of alcohol, according to Diana. “I told him that to be part of my life he had to rehab,” she says. And she did. He signed up for meetings, walked away from the bottle and they began a relationship in which Diana’s children considered him a father. Shortly after they were together, he was also diagnosed with borderline personality disorder. “That means that any emotion was experienced in an exaggerated way,” she explains.

Today she has the four initials that became the protagonists of this story tattooed on her wrist: “TQMT”, which corresponds to “I love you my everything”. It was what Iván wrote to Diana in little notes that he left hidden throughout the house and that continue to appear two years later in the most unexpected places. The last one, inside an old passport. A few days before the crime, Iván had had a relapse in his addiction to alcohol. The couple argued and Diana asked him to leave the house. To get her attention, he covered the town with graffiti with those initials, in some cases, preceded by a “no.”

Since that did not work, she also painted the portal of the business in which she works and in which the one that would end her life also turned out to live, according to the account of the events of the witnesses and the Civil Guard. On the night of November 13, the victim saw minors deface his graffiti and confronted them. A few minutes later Alberto arrived, the only one detained for this violent death. The man, then 25 years old, asked who had painted his portal and without giving Iván time to respond, he beat him up which ended his life a few hours later. “He did not die for doing some graffiti or for being mentally ill, but because someone beat him up,” emphasizes what was his partner.

Diana has been called by the prosecutor to testify at the trial. She assures that she is preparing since she knows. She has been in family therapy for two years with her children in a service offered free of charge by the Arganda Women’s House. It is unusual for collateral victims of a traumatic death to receive psychological support without having to pay for it themselves. “I have been living in automatic mode for a long time, I have not wanted to stop working at any time and it is thanks to the therapy that I continue here, because after something like that you also think about leaving,” she acknowledges. Diana continues to work in the same place where the fatal beating took place. In these two years she has focused on her children, who were also very affected by the murder, and on taking care of the couple’s dogs. India, Ivan’s dog, developed a tumor shortly after her owner’s death and she died four months later. “There wasn’t a day that she didn’t wait for him when he left work,” she tells Diana.

Altar placed in the place where Iván was beaten to death, in Velilla de San Antonio, Madrid. David Exposito

This story is not understood if it is not placed in the context of mental health. Iván’s, which was affected by the effects of the confinement caused by the pandemic. That period of uncertainty aroused in him a certain panic in case something happened to his loved ones. Also that of Alberto, because the trial will serve to try to understand what led to a boy who was nicknamed as The sinsa, for “without blood”, to propose a lethal beating to a neighbor whom he did not know at all. And Diana’s, who has had to rebuild a life without Iván and leave behind her guilt for being angry with him the day she died.

The conclusion of the trial is a litmus test for two years of therapy. Going back to the risk of seeing the defendant’s face when you turn on the TV, multiplying the results on Google, talking again about some facets of Iván’s life… “I don’t know what a trial is like, I’ve never been in one I just hope I have space to say that Iván was a very good person and that we continue to love him. He didn’t hurt anyone but himself,” he assures. The woman can reconstruct minute by minute how she said goodbye to her partner at the La Princesa hospital. “Are you Diane? She hasn’t stopped asking about you, ”said the neurologist upon receiving her. She accompanied him to the end and today he continues to accompany what was her family when they go to sleep and each one puts on an Iván t-shirt.

