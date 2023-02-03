Life | A working life professor names the most common mistake that many fall into in a conversational situation – Test what kind of communicator you are

What kind of person can say that he is a good conversationalist? HS asked two interaction experts about it and found out how everyone can improve their own conversation skills.

Talk. Chat. Communicate. Chat. Debate. That’s a bunch of (almost) expressions that mean the same thing.

Unless you are being precise, they are by no means synonymous with each other. This is emphasized by the working life professor, doctor of work psychology Helena Ohman and professor of speech communication Pekka Isotalus.