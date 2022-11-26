Life | A disciplined life defined Kati Lytsy’s life for years, until she made an important realization

Kati Lytsy realized that you don’t have to cut anything out of life if you want to feel better physically and mentally. Instead of limiting, you could add something.
For subscribers
Oona Laine HS
24.11. 10:28 | Updated 13:42
Volleyball, boxing, basketball, running, step aerobics, gym and dancing. All of them Kati Lytsy has at least practiced during his life.
He has been a sporty type since he was little. Lytsy’s parents were allowed to regularly push their daughter from block to block.
#Life #disciplined #life #defined #Kati #Lytsys #life #years #important #realization
Leave a Reply