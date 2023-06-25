Lieuwe Westra passed away on January 14 at the age of 40. More than six months after his death, the family of the former professional cyclist has released more information about the last year of the late Westra. The cause of death: a drug overdose. “We could no longer save him,” his biographer Thomas Sijtsma and Freddy Haak, spokesperson for Westra’s family, told Omrop Fryslan.

#Lieuwe #Westra #died #due #drug #overdose #family #speaks #longer #save