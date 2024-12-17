Russian Lieutenant General Igor Kirilov, murdered this Tuesday by the Ukrainian secret services At the age of 54 in a bomb attack in Moscow when he was leaving his home, he was one of the most public faces of the high command of the Russian Armed Forces.

In his condition of head of Radiological, Chemical and Biological Defense of Russia, a position he had held since 2017, regularly offered press appearances, such as the one he had planned for today.

Before journalists, he repeatedly accused the Ukrainian Army of using chemical weapons in the conflict in Ukraine. Specifically, last August he reported that Russia detected 400 cases of use of chemical munitions.

“Toxic substances were used that They could only be synthesized in the United States. Because other industries are not designed for this and have never produced them,” Kirilov declared.

Two months later, he claimed that Ukrainian troops used chemical weapons when they stormed the city of Sudzha, in the Russian Kursk regionpart of whose territory they occupy to this day.

Previously, Kirilov repeatedly referred to foreign biological laboratories and its possible links to the spread of infectious diseases, including covid-19.

In particular, the Russian lieutenant general denounced that the United States is expanding its network of biological laboratories outside its territory, where it carries out research with highly pathogenic bacteria and viruses.

In fact, in 2023 he assured that the US had plans to launch containers with infected mosquitoes from drones to infect Russian soldiers fighting in Ukraine and in January of this year he stated that senior officials of the US Government premeditatedly hindered the investigation into the causes of Covid-19 and manipulated public opinion.

Declared a suspect one day before the attack

On the eve of the attack that cost the life of the Russian lieutenant general, the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) declared him suspected of ordering the use of chemical weapons against the Ukrainian forces.

“Since the beginning of the large-scale war, more than 4,800 use casesby order of Kirilov, of chemical ammunition,” the SBU said in a statement.

Kirilov, under Western sanctions for the war in Ukraine, participated in the creation of the TOS-2 self-propelled heavy flamethrowerwhich has a range of up to 6,000 meters and is capable of covering an area of ​​up to four hectares with a barrage from its 24 nozzles. Finally, among many other distinctions that he has, Kirilov was awarded the title of Russian Hero of Labor.