The Deputy Chief of Police and Public Security in Dubai, Lieutenant General Dhahi Khalfan Tamim, confirmed that the Ministry of Interior has provided the “Police Station in Your Phone” service. Smart In order to relieve citizens and residents of the trouble of moving to police stations and filing criminal reports.

Tamim said to community members during the response to their inquiries in the first episode of the “Ask the Interior” program: Please do not go to the police stations as long as we provide you with this service in your hands, let us help you and make it easy for you.

He explained that the main goal of the smart services provided by the government in general and the Ministry of Interior in particular is to make the community members happy and facilitate them, and to give them the services they deserve, especially those related to the security aspect.

He pointed out that the “police station in your phone” service can be used to record all kinds of criminal reports. For example, if someone’s car was stolen,

There is no need for him to go to the police station himself, as he can report through his phone, whether by video, audio or written, without incurring the trouble of moving or waiting.

Tamim added, “You have to tell us, and the rest is on us, and do not remove them,” explaining that the service is available in all Emirates, and includes all types of criminal reports from the most dangerous to the smallest.

He reported that there are situations that may make it difficult to move to the police station, such as the case of a person who has just returned from travel and discovered that his home was robbed, so he can then report via the smart service, and photograph the place without touching anything in order to preserve the fingerprints, then determine the appropriate time for the detectives to move. For inspection, after he gets a rest after the trouble of traveling.

He emphasized that the “police station in your phone” service reduced several steps, and saved a lot of time, so what is needed is to record the details using the method that suits him and attach pictures or videos, and then the police station that resides within his jurisdiction moves to take the necessary measures.

Lieutenant General Dhahi Khalfan Tamim said that the Ministry of Interior is continuously developing its tools and services, and we may see in the near future services enhanced with virtual reality, such as moving a person with his image and body to the center and talking directly with the police station officials, without the need to physically move there, appealing to community members to benefit One of these services is to enhance their comfort and happiness.

The Ministry of Interior had launched the “Police Station in Your Phone” smart service that allows users of its smart application to communicate and finish transactions at police stations in the country easily, easily and in an innovative way. It enables customers to access a series of smart services and submit their transactions and reports to police stations through the smart application and from their whereabouts. Regardless of their geographical location, this provides high-quality service that shortens the completion time and enhances the process of modernization and development in police work.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

