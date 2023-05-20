Lieutenant General Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri, Director General of the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai, confirmed his pride in the results of the federal project for measuring the quality of government services through the “Government Services Observatory” announced by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai. May God protect him, through his account on the social networking site Twitter, stressing that His Highness is not courtesy at the expense of the homelands

Lieutenant-General Al-Marri indicated that the passport issuance service, which is one of the department’s services, was classified as one of the best and fastest services provided according to the public’s evaluation and the principle of transparency in announcing the results, pointing out that the management team will continue its efforts in developing its tools and upgrading proactive and smart services that are efficient, effective and flexible for citizens and residents. Exceeding expectations and achieving happiness and satisfaction among customers

The Director General of the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai stressed the keenness of the Dubai residency to provide the highest international standards in customer service, through a system of smart services based on innovative standards that contribute to achieving happiness among citizens, residents and tourists, indicating that the passport issuance service The UAE e-travel, which is considered one of the most powerful passports at the global level, contributed to saving time and effort for citizens, and also enhanced the speed of completing transactions related to issuing passports, and raised the quality of performance and its efficiency in the work environment.

His Excellency added that most of the services provided by Dubai residency are today provided through smart digital channels, which allow the customer to obtain his needs and requirements wherever he is and as quickly as possible, in line with the sustainable development projects taking place in the country, and in implementation of the visions of the UAE leadership in transforming into a smart government. 100% and accelerating digital transformation efforts, as this transformation contributed to enhancing the flexibility and ability of Dubai residence to adapt to all changes and circumstances, and to provide services to unprecedented levels.