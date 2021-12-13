The Air Force lieutenant, sentenced firmly to four and a half years in prison for sexual abuse and degrading treatment of a soldier, has been definitively imprisoned. The ruse that his defense has tried to prevent his entry into the Alcalá de Henares penitentiary (Madrid), the only military establishment, has not worked. The military court that judged the events has rejected that officer Fernando Corona, today in the reserve, suffers from “a very serious illness with incurable conditions.” Meanwhile, his victim continues to recover from the psychological trauma left by that episode.

The order of the military court details that the lieutenant suffers a neurological disorder as a result of the rupture of an aneurysm (SAH). The resolution assesses whether the evolution of the disease may be affected by his stay in prison. And after analyzing the prison regulations for this type of situation, he concludes that the specific pathology can lead to the suspension of the prison sentence, but that in the case of the convicted person “it appears that he is discharged” at his home and the vital risk, therefore, is not high.

The Military Prosecutor’s Office reported unfavorably on the granting of the benefit, considering that the required requirements do not meet: that the crimes add up to less than two years in prison, that the referred disease is serious and incurable or that the civil liability confirmed by the Court has already been satisfied. Supreme: 106,000 euros.

The events occurred between the end of 2014 and March 2016 at the Alcantarilla Skydiving School



The proven facts were committed between October 2014 and March 2016 at the Méndez Parada Military Parachuting School, in Alcantarilla. Lieutenant Corona, at that time second lieutenant, committed a crime of degrading or inhuman treatment in ideal competition with one of mental injuries, punishable by three years and one day in prison, according to the Military Penal Code; and another crime of sexual abuse, for which he was sentenced to one year and six months in prison.

In the ‘olimpo paraca’



The officer was part of what in slang is known as ‘parachute Olympus’, he had eight decorations and was one of the 15 soldiers who in 1978 were selected to found the paratroopers unit.

According to the proven facts, the convicted person took advantage of “moments when he was alone” in the office of the Secretary of the Headquarters of Studies to harass the soldier, stationed in that department. He used to say phrases such as “look how you make me” or “would you like to eat it?” And he starred in acts “of a marked sexual nature.” Despite her opposition, she was touched on some occasion on the genitals and received “repeated proposals to have sexual relations, with veiled threats if she did not agree to it.”

According to the majority of the military court, another proven episode occurred in January 2016, on the occasion of a journey from the base to the Cartagena Military Hospital in a vehicle driven by the soldier. The condemned man was in the passenger seat and even masturbated. On the way back, he proposed to go to a house to have sex, but the victim did not answer and returned to the base.

This fact accelerated the complaint of the soldier before her superiors and took as evidence a photo of the condemned man masturbating in front of her. After that, the base commander activated the sexual harassment protocol.

The court also considered proven the relationship of the victim’s medical leave with the harassment suffered – he lived “very traumatic” experiences, according to the psychiatrist – and admitted that post-traumatic stress led to gastrointestinal problems that became chronic.