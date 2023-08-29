In the Sverdlovsk region, an officer of the Russian Guard rescued pensioners from a burning barracks

In the Sverdlovsk region, an officer of the Russian Guard rescued a retired spouse from a fire. About this “Lente.ru” was told in the press service of the department.

In the village of Trety Severny, a wooden barrack caught fire. Lieutenant Colonel Oleg Kulikov, passing by, noticed an elderly woman stuck in a burning building in the window, he rushed inside and pulled her out of the house on fire, then the National Guard helped her husband get out through the window. After that, the serviceman returned to the house again to save the documents and valuables left there from destruction.

The elderly couple were not injured, and the fire was quickly put out by firefighters.

