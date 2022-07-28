In Voronezh, the court will consider the case of the ex-deputy head of the traffic police Kachkin, from whom 22 apartments were confiscated

The Soviet District Court of Voronezh will consider the case of the former deputy head of the traffic police department for the Voronezh region, Lieutenant Colonel Igor Kachkin, who is accused of five corruption crimes. On Thursday, July 28, Lente.ru was informed by the press service of the regional prosecutor’s office.

He is accused of attempted bribery of an official and petty bribery. According to the investigation, in July 2021, Kachkin tried to give bribes in the amount of 7.5 to 30 thousand rubles to the head of the interdistrict registration and examination department (MREO) of the traffic police. For a fee, he was supposed to issue licenses to six Russians without testing their theoretical knowledge and driving skills. The man refused to accept the money, after which Kachkin was detained by security forces.

In April, the court confiscated 22 apartments worth 50 million rubles from the ex-employee of the Ministry of Internal Affairs. The prosecutor’s office found out that Kachkin registered the property with his parents, who, according to the transactions, owned 31 apartments with a total value of over 63 million rubles. It was proven that their income did not allow them to make such purchases. Kachkin’s father then called the accusations slander and black envy. According to him, the son earned everything with his honest work.

In May, the ex-deputy head of the Voronezh traffic police tried to appeal against the confiscation.