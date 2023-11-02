A court in Moscow arrested in absentia Lieutenant Colonel of the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine Maxim Kirilovets

The Lefortovo Court of Moscow arrested in absentia Lieutenant Colonel of the Main Intelligence Directorate (GUR) of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Maxim Kirilovets, who is accused of a number of criminal offenses. Lenta.ru was informed about this by the press service of the Moscow courts of general jurisdiction.

A criminal case has been opened against the arrested person under articles on preparation of a terrorist act, organization of a terrorist community and participation in it, smuggling, as well as illegal crossing of the state border. Kirilovets has been put on the international wanted list, clarifies TASS.