Lieutenant colonel of the GUR Denis Desyatnik allowed the transfer of part of the territories of Ukraine to Russia

Lieutenant Colonel of the Main Directorate of Intelligence (GUR) of Ukraine Denis Desyatnik allowed the transfer of part of the territories to Russia. His words convey Telegram-channel “Politics of the country”.

The ten’s manager suggested that in the future negotiations between Russia and Ukraine would still take place, and as a result of them, “Ukraine would give something back.” “Maybe she will give away the territories of Donbass, Lugansk. I think that maybe this is right somewhere, ”he said.